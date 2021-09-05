UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 20,033 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Sept. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday confirmed 20,033 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,478,663, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 278 to 57,837, while 19,464 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 283,385 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 49.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 38.14 million have taken the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 96.76 million doses including third booster jabs.

Related Topics

Turkey China Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

4 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.