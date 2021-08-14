Turkey reports 21,372 daily COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Saturday registered 21,372 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,039,857, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 157 to 52,860, while 16,492 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 285,242 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 43.7 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 32.4 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 82.62 million doses including third booster jabs.