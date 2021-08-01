UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 22,332 Daily COVID-19 Cases

ANKARA, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday registered 22,332 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,727,045, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 79 to 51,332, while 5,107 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 259,196 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 40.98 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 27.26 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 73.13 million doses including the third booster jabs.

