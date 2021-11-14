UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 22,583 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Turkey reports 22,583 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday confirmed 22,583 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total infections to 8,386,542, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 215 to 73,342, while 25,254 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 347,426 tests were conducted in the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Related Topics

Turkey China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss regional, international d ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

46 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.