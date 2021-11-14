Turkey reports 22,583 daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday confirmed 22,583 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total infections to 8,386,542, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 215 to 73,342, while 25,254 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 347,426 tests were conducted in the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.