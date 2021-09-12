Turkey reports 22,923 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, 12 SEPT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Turkey on Sunday confirmed 22,923 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,636,899, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 259 to 59,643, while 30,144 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 314,046 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 51.41 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 40.15 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 101.45 million doses including third booster jabs.