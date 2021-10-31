UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 23,096 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Tally Tops 8 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Turkey reports 23,096 daily COVID-19 cases, tally tops 8 mln

ANKARA, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday confirmed 23,096 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,009,040, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 203 to 70,410, while 28,632 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 344,163 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.37 million Turkish people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 48.61 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 116.21 million doses including the booster jabs.

Related Topics

Turkey China Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

33 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.