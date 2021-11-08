UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 25,304 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Turkey reports 25,304 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Monday confirmed 25,304 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,231,679, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 200 to 72,127, while 28,852 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 347,783 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Related Topics

Turkey China From

Recent Stories

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

2 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic ass ..

Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic assessment for 1st time in over 2 ..

9 minutes ago
 CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Imp ..

CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Implementing Minsk Agreements - L ..

12 minutes ago
 German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in ..

German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in Relations Under New Gov't in B ..

21 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Comma ..

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.