Turkey reports 26,161 daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday confirmed 26,161 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,820,861, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 221 to 61,361, while 24,023 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 335,244 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 52.6 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 41.9 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 104.89 million doses including third booster jabs.