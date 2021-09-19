UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 26,161 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Turkey reports 26,161 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday confirmed 26,161 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,820,861, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 221 to 61,361, while 24,023 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 335,244 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 52.6 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 41.9 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 104.89 million doses including third booster jabs.

Related Topics

Turkey China Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guin ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.