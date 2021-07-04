UrduPoint.com
Turkey Reports 4,537 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Total At 5,440,368

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

ANKARA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Saturday confirmed 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, including 478 symptomatic patients, raising the caseload in the country to 5,440,368, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 45 to 49,874, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,310,769 after 4,913 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 702 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 218,924 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 61,455,218.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 35,765,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

