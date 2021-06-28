UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Reports 4,883 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Turkey reports 4,883 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Monday confirmed 4,883 new COVID-19 cases, including 390 symptomatic patients, raising the total infections in the country to 5,409,027.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 52 to 49,576, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,275,231 after 5,937 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stood at 2.

9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 736 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 215,294 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 60,105,441.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 32,404,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

Related Topics

Turkey China March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

33 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

48 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

3 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.