Turkey reports 4,883 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Monday confirmed 4,883 new COVID-19 cases, including 390 symptomatic patients, raising the total infections in the country to 5,409,027.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 52 to 49,576, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,275,231 after 5,937 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stood at 2.

9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 736 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 215,294 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 60,105,441.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 32,404,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.