Turkey Reports 55,791 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:11 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey on Friday confirmed 55,791 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,408 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,745,657, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 253 to 33,454, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,268,678 after 35,786 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,658 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 305,103 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 40,994,845.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Corona-Vac vaccine. More than 10,851,000 people were vaccinated so far.Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

