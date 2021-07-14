UrduPoint.com
Turkey Reports 6,285 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 5,493,244

Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Wednesday registered 6,285 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,493,244.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 46 to 50,324, while 5,162 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 234,439 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 38.2 million people have received the first doses of the vaccine, with over 18 million having taken two doses.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

