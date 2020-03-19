UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Reports Second Coronavirus Death

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Turkey reports second coronavirus death

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday reported its second coronavirus fatality, the Turkish health minister said, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 191.

"A 61-year-old male patient has died," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, but giving no further details.

The confirmation of a second death comes after Koca said on Tuesday that an 89-year-old man was the first fatality in Turkey.

"The tests concluded today show the importance of following the measures which have been taken so far," he said.

Koca said there were 93 new cases, up from 98 and so bringing the total number of those recorded to 191.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Wednesday called on Turks to leave their homes as little as possible as he announced a $15 billion aid package to support the Turkish economy.

"If we apply the measures already outlined, we can keep the time at home limited to three weeks," Erdogan said in Ankara.

Turkey has already temporarily shut schools, universities and public spaces such as cinemas, theatres and gyms in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Died Man Male Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

39 minutes ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

54 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

2 hours ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.