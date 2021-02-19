UrduPoint.com
Turkey Rescue 13 More Asylum Seekers In Aegean Sea

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkey rescue 13 more asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

CANAKKALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey rescued 13 asylum seekers pushed back by the Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Coast Guard said the asylum seekers on board a rubber raft were rescued off the coast of Ayvacik district in the northwestern Canakkale province.

After routine checks, the asylum seekers were taken to the local repatriation center. Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

