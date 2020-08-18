Turkey rescues over 200 illegal migrants off Aegean coast in 5 days

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Turkish coast guard has rescued over 200 illegal migrants in four separate incidents off Turkey's western Aegean coast in the last five days, the force announced on its website.

In all the incidents, the migrants claimed that Greek coast guard teams pushed their boats back to the Turkish territorial waters, according to the announcements.

Didem Isci, an expert for the Bosphorus Migration Studies, urged both Turkey and Greece to launch diplomatic talks as soon as possible before a new "tragedy" occurred in the sea.

"Illegal crossings to Greece have increased significantly as a result of the more favorable weather conditions of the summer months," Isci told Xinhua over the phone.

"And, we frequently started to hear about these kinds of incidents such as the Greek side pushing the boats of the migrants back to our country," she continued.

In Isci's view, no one should expect Greece to admit these people into the country at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.

For her, the best solution could be found through diplomacy after the two countries would discuss the matter in detail over a table.

However, due to the latest row between Ankara and Athens over overlapping interests on the energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, a diplomatic solution seems far out of reach for the moment, the expert noted.

"Unfortunately, until the next tragedy would occur on the sea, we will continue to hear such incidents each day in media reports, but they won't be on the diplomatic agenda of the two countries," she said.

Since the beginning of August, 1,256 migrants were captured or rescued on the Aegean Sea on their way to Greek islands, taking the total number to 14,476 this year, the Turkish coast guard revealed.

Hosting nearly 4 million Syrian refugees in its territory, Turkey has long been urging European countries to shoulder more responsibility.

In February, the Turkish government opened borders and let illegal immigrants cross into Greece. But this decision was suspended after the pandemic broke out.

The Aegean Sea was once the main route for migrants trying to reach Europe via Turkey. A deal was signed between Turkey and the European Union in March 2016 to curb the flow of illegal immigration.