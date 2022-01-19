UrduPoint.com

Turkey Restarts Ruptured Iraq Oil Link

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkey's state oil operator said on Wednesday it had resumed crude flows through a ruptured pipeline linking Iraqi energy fields with international markets.

Tuesday's blast along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan link in southern Turkey contributed to a rise in international crude oil prices to a seven-year high.

The pipeline normally carries more than 450,000 barrels a day from oil fields in northern Iraq to a Turkish port on the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey's state oil operator Botas said the fire had been fully extinguished late Tuesday but gave no indication for what caused the blast.

"All the necessary precautions have been taken by Botas teams and the oil flow has resumed," the company said.

Officials near the site of the explosion in the city of Kahramanmaras said early findings showed the rupture and subsequent blast were caused by "an electricity pole that overturned in adverse weather conditions".

The incident occurred during heavy snowfall in a sparsely populated region of southern Turkey.

Images on social media showed huge fireballs illuminating the night sky in snow-covered fields.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Electricity Turkey Social Media Iraq Company Oil Kahramanmaras SITE Market All From

Recent Stories

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

26 minutes ago
 11 cotton seed varieties to be available for sowin ..

11 cotton seed varieties to be available for sowing in next season

31 seconds ago
 Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty ..

Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty showdown

1 minute ago
 Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Su ..

Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Supports Delivering Arms to Ukra ..

1 minute ago
 UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentar ..

UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentary Elections in Libya - Special ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.