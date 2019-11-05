UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Russia Carry Out New Joint Patrol In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

Turkey, Russia carry out new joint patrol in Syria

Istanbul, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish and Russian forces carried out another joint patrol in northern Syria on Tuesday, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Kurdish militants had yet to completely withdraw from the region.

"The second joint patrol... began in the region of Ayn al-Arab (Kobane) to the east of the Euphrates," the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

The patrols are aimed at ensuring the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) under an agreement reached on October 22 between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The first patrol was carried out on Friday.

"We know there are still terrorists inside the borders of the safe zone that we have outlined. Know that no one can fool us by saying, 'We have made the terrorists leave there'," Erdogan said in a speech to his party in Ankara.

Turkey launched its operation in northern Syria last month with theaim of creating a "safe zone" that would push the YPG back from the borderand create space to repatriate Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

52 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

1 hour ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

1 hour ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

1 hour ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

1 hour ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.