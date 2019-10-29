UrduPoint.com
Turkey-Russia Patrols Will Verify Syria Kurdish Forces' Withdrawal: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Turkey-Russia patrols will verify Syria Kurdish forces' withdrawal: presidency

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish-Russian joint patrols will verify whether Syrian Kurdish forces have withdrawn from a proposed safe zone in northern Syria under a deal reached between Ankara and Moscow, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

"The time is up," Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the presidency, wrote on Twitter.

"We will establish, through joint patrols, whether or not the terrorists have actually withdrawn," he said, referring to the Kurdish YPG militia.

