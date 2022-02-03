Turkey says 12 migrants blocked by Greece die at border

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Turkey on Wednesday accused neighbouring Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of their clothes and then pushing them back across the border.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu posted blurred images on Twitter showing partially naked bodies lying by the roadside.

"Twelve of the 22 migrants pushed back by Greek border units" froze to death after being "stripped (of) their clothes and shoes", Soylu wrote in English.

The "EU is remediless, weak and void of humane feelings", he added.

Soylu said the pictures were taken near Turkey's western border town of Ipsala.

Greece's Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi did not dispute the 12 deaths but dismissed Turkey's version of events as "false propaganda".

"These migrants never made it to the border. Any suggestion they did, or indeed were pushed back into Turkey is utter nonsense," Mitarachi said.