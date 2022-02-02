Turkey says 12 migrants 'pushed back' by Greece died at border

Istanbul, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Twelve migrants froze to death after being stripped of their clothes and 'pushed back' by Greek border guards, Turkey's interior minister said on Wednesday.

Soylu posted blurred images on Twitter showing bodies lying by the side of the road.

"Twelve of the 22 migrants pushed back by Greek border units" have frozen to death after being "stripped (of) their clothes and shoes", Soylu wrote in English.

The "EU is remediless, weak and void of humane feelings", he added.

Soylu said the pictures were taken near Turkey's western border town of Ipasala.