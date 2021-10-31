UrduPoint.com

Turkey Says Cannot Be Blamed For Ukraine's Drone Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkey says cannot be blamed for Ukraine's drone use

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey is not responsible for Ukraine's use of an Ankara-made drone in its conflict with pro-Moscow rebels, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in comments published on Sunday.

The Ukrainian army this week released footage of what it said was its first use of the Turkish-made TB2 Bayraktar drone against separatists in the east of the country, where it has been locked in conflict since 2014.

Turkey's sale of the unmanned aircraft to Kiev complicates its ties with Russia, which has thrown its political weight behind the Ukraine separatists.

The Kremlin warned Wednesday that the use of the Turkish-made drones could escalate the conflict.

"If a state buys (weaponry) from us, it's no longer a Turkish product.

It might be manufactured in Turkey, but it belongs to Ukraine," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome.

"Turkey cannot be blamed for this," he said.

France and Germany -- both mediators of the conflict -- have also criticised Kiev's use of a Turkish-made drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday brushed aside the criticism, saying his country was "defending its territory."The conflict in eastern Ukraine, which erupted shortly after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to bolster the separatists, claims Moscow denies.

Related Topics

Drone Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Germany Sale Rome Kiev Sunday From Weight

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

11 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

26 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.