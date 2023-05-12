UrduPoint.com

Turkey Says Extension Of Ukraine Grain Deal Near Completion

Published May 12, 2023

Turkey says extension of Ukraine grain deal near completion

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Turkey said on Friday that talks to extend a deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea following the Russian invasion were nearing an agreement.

"We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

Akar was referring to talks in Istanbul this week between officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

The United States and Britain on Tuesday pressed Russia to extend again the deal, accusing Moscow of exploiting global hunger for advantage in the war.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, in place since July after diplomacy by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukraine grain exports via port, helping ease shortages and resulting price spikes triggered by Russia's invasion of the breadbasket nation.

But Russia has not committed to a third renewal before the deal expires on May 18.

