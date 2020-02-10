UrduPoint.com
Turkey Says Has 'neutralised' 101 Syrian Troops

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Turkey says has 'neutralised' 101 Syrian troops

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey said on Monday it had "neutralised" 101 Syrian regime soldiers following a bombardment which killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria's Idlib region, the last major rebel bastion.

Three tanks and two cannons were destroyed, the Turkish defence ministry said, adding that a Syrian government helicopter was also hit in the operation.

