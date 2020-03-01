UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Pursuing Military Operation Against Syrian Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Turkey says pursuing military operation against Syrian regime

Ankara, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey said Sunday it was continuing a military operation against the Russian-backed Syrian regime in Syria's northwestern Idlib region but insisted it did not wish to clash with Moscow.

Though Turkey has reported striking targets in Syria since dozens of its troops were killed there Thursday, it was the first confirmation of a full and continuing operation.

"Following the heinous attack on February 27 in Idlib, operation 'Spring Shield' successfully continues," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a televised speech.

"We don't have the desire or intention to clash with Russia," the minister added. Thirty-four Turkish troops have been killed in Syria since Thursday.

"Our intention is to stop the regime's massacres, and prevent... migration," he said.

"We expect Russia to stop the regime's attacks and use their influence to ensure the regime withdraws to the borders of the Sochi agreement." Turkey has 12 observation posts established in rebel-held Idlib following a 2018 deal between Ankara and Moscow signed in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

But the regime recently has pressed ahead with an assault, killing hundreds of civilians and forcing nearly a million to flee from their homes in the region.

Rebel-supporter Turkey and Damascus ally Russia previously worked closely to prevent a regime offensive in Idlib despite being on opposing sides of the nine-year war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month warned Damascus to get behind the agreed borders otherwise Ankara would use military force to push the regime back.

Akar said Turkish forces had destroyed dozens of tanks, helicopters and howitzers, adding 2,212 regime troops had been "neutralised".

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, 26 Syrian soldiers were killed in Turkish drone strikes on Saturday.

Erdogan on Saturday called on Russia to "get out of our way" in Idlib and leave Turkey "face to face with the regime" in Idlib.

The latest developments has strained relations between Ankara and Moscow but Erdogan will likely meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on Thursday or Friday, according to the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Defence Minister Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February Sunday 2018 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

6 minutes ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

36 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

1 hour ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.