UrduPoint.com

Turkey Says UAE Crown Prince Visits Wednesday To 'improve Ties'

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Turkey says UAE crown prince visits Wednesday to 'improve ties'

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed will visit Ankara on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said, in a sign of rapprochement between the two countries after years of tensions.

The meeting marks the highest-level interaction in years between the two sides who have backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict and sparred on other regional issues.

"Bilateral relations will be reviewed with all its dimensions, and steps to improve relations will be discussed," the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Regional and international issues will also figure in the talks, it added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reached out to regional rivals, including Egypt, to emerge from growing diplomatic isolation that has further hit Turkey's fragile economy and foreign investment.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Visit Ankara Tayyip Erdogan All From Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38 ..

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary

16 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

20 minutes ago
 PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

20 minutes ago
 Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Compan ..

Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Companies in Lebanon's Electricity P ..

20 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2 ..

European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2021

20 minutes ago
 Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.