Turkey Seeks Detention Of 110 Soldiers Over Links To Failed Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Turkey seeks detention of 110 soldiers over links to failed coup

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for 110 soldiers, mostly on active service, over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 25 provinces across the country to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the western province of Izmir, state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Those targeted in operations included pilots and soldiers of the Air Force and the Coast Guard, according to Anadolu.

So far, 89 of them have been detained.

All the suspects have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, the agency said.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and pushes for his extradition.

