Turkey Seeks Detention Of 229 Suspects Over Failed Coup

Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Turkey seeks detention of 229 suspects over failed coup

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish prosecutors Monday issued detention warrants for 229 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Acting upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Izmir, police launched large-scale simultaneous operations in 47 provinces to catch the suspects, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

Anadolu said on-duty soldiers, military personnel and former military school students are among those targeted in the ongoing operations.

The police have so far reportedly detained 125 of the suspects who have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey will mark the fifth anniversary of the failed coup attempt on July 15, in which 250 people were killed. The Turkish government blamed Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid and has been pushing for his extradition.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

