Turkey Seeks Detention Of 36 Soldiers Over Failed Coup

Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkish prosecutors issued detention warrants Monday for 36 soldiers over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 32 provinces to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Balikesir, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

Those targeted in the operations were reportedly soldiers on active duty, retired and dismissed military personnel.

So far, 24 of them have been detained, and operations are going on to capture the remaining ones, according to Anadolu.

All of the suspects have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, it added.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed. Since then, Turkey has been pushing for Gulen's extradition.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

