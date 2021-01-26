UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Seeks Detention Of 90 Suspects Over Failed Coup

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Turkey seeks detention of 90 suspects over failed coup

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered detention warrants at three separate investigations for a total of 90 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in five provinces across the country to catch 36 suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

The suspects, including business persons, were believed to provide financial support to the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu added.

As part of a separate investigation directed by the prosecutors in the western province of Izmir, police detained 35 suspects, including a former police commissioner, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 19 suspects, press reports also said.

All the suspects in both Izmir and Ankara were reportedly accused of their alleged connections with the network.The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

Related Topics

Police Business Izmir Ankara Istanbul July 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

5 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Portland Mayor Pepper-Sprays Man Confronting Him W ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Uses Republic Day Message to Say Look ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.