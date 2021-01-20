Turkey seeks jail for Ghosn escape suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday demanded hefty jail terms for three suspects accused of helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn "in a large musical instrument case" from Japan to Lebanon.

The trial is trying to piece together how Ghosn -- a French-Lebanese-Brazilian national who was a global business superstar when his career came crashing to an end -- fled Japan in December 2019 while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges.

The 66-year-old fugitive was arrested in November 2018 and spent 130 days in prison before completing an audacious escape act that humiliated Japanese justice officials and raised questions about who was involved.

The hearing concerns an employee with Turkey's MNG Jet private airline who allegedly used four pilots and two flight attendants to move Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked two of the pilots -- Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek -- and MNG Jet's Okan Kosemen to be found guilty of being involved in a conspiracy to smuggle a migrant.

The charge carries a 12-year jail sentence under Turkey's penal code.

Prosecutors asked two other pilots to be convicted of failing to report a crime -- which carries a one-year jail sentence -- and for the flight attendants to be acquited.

A defence lawyer told AFP that the verdict will be read on February 24.

"Even though this is a political case, we have not faced any pressure," defence lawyer Sedat Erdem Aydin told AFP.

"It has been a transparent investigation."