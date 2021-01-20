UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Seeks Jail For Ghosn Escape Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Turkey seeks jail for Ghosn escape suspects

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday demanded hefty jail terms for three suspects accused of helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn "in a large musical instrument case" from Japan to Lebanon.

The trial is trying to piece together how Ghosn -- a French-Lebanese-Brazilian national who was a global business superstar when his career came crashing to an end -- fled Japan in December 2019 while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges.

The 66-year-old fugitive was arrested in November 2018 and spent 130 days in prison before completing an audacious escape act that humiliated Japanese justice officials and raised questions about who was involved.

The hearing concerns an employee with Turkey's MNG Jet private airline who allegedly used four pilots and two flight attendants to move Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked two of the pilots -- Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek -- and MNG Jet's Okan Kosemen to be found guilty of being involved in a conspiracy to smuggle a migrant.

The charge carries a 12-year jail sentence under Turkey's penal code.

Prosecutors asked two other pilots to be convicted of failing to report a crime -- which carries a one-year jail sentence -- and for the flight attendants to be acquited.

A defence lawyer told AFP that the verdict will be read on February 24.

"Even though this is a political case, we have not faced any pressure," defence lawyer Sedat Erdem Aydin told AFP.

"It has been a transparent investigation."

Related Topics

Hearing Business Turkey Jail Aydin Istanbul Japan Lebanon February November December 2018 2019 From Nissan Employment

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

26 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

41 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

56 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

56 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.