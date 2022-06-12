Turkey sees 3rd fuel hike in a week amid currency depreciation

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:Turkish consumers on Saturday was struck by the third round of fuel price hike in a week, as a volatile Turkish Currency took its toll on the economy, which relies largely on imports.

The per liter gasoline price rose by 2.18 liras (about 0.12 U.S. Dollars) to nearly 28.5 liras across the country, Birgun daily reported, reflecting an almost 268 percent increase in fuel prices compared with a year ago.