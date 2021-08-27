UrduPoint.com

Turkey Speeds Up Vaccination Of Teachers Before New Semester

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:11 PM

Turkey speeds up vaccination of teachers before new semester

ISTANBUL, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Turkey speeded up the vaccination of teachers against COVID-19 before the opening of classrooms on Sept. 6, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Friday.

Koca said on his Twitter account that 84 percent of the teachers in Turkey have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 72.6 percent got two shots.

The Turkish government earlier declared that teachers would submit a negative COVID-19 test result twice a week or proofs of vaccination.

Rukiye Eker Omeroglu, a board member of the Istanbul Chamber of Medicine and a pediatrician, warned that if a high proportion of teachers and parents do not get vaccinated, the number of infected children will increase.

Turkey has so far administered more than 91 million doses of vaccines, according to the ministry's latest data.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Istanbul Chamber Government Million

Recent Stories

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

9 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

14 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

25 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.