Turkey starts ground offensive in Syria

Istanbul, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish forces supported by Syrian militants launched a ground offensive into Syrian territory as part of its operation against Kurdish forces, the defence ministry said Wednesday.

The spokesman for one of the pro-Turkish Syrian militant groups told AFP the land phase of the operation began in Tal Abyad, an area under the control of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkish media said special forces and armoured vehicles led the ground invasion and had entered at several points along the border.

"The Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army have launched the land operation into the east of the Euphrates river as part of the Operation Peace Spring," the defence ministry announced on Twitter.