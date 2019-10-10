Turkey starts ground offensive in Syria: defence ministry

(@imziishan)

Istanbul, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish forces supported by Syrian militants launched a ground offensive into Syrian territory as part of its operation against Kurdish forces, the defence ministry said Wednesday.

The spokesman for one of the pro-Turkish Syrian militant groups told AFP the land phase of the operation began in the area of Tal Abyad, an area under the control of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).