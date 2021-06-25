Turkey starts vaccinating people over age 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkey on Friday started administering vaccines to people age 18 and older on Friday (June 25).

On Wednesday (June 23) lowered the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility age to 18, with appointments to be scheduled as of today.

Over 45.87 million doses of corona-virus vaccines have been administered since Turkey launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

More than 31.12 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.74 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.