Turkey 'successfully' Destroyed Terror Hideouts In Northern Iraq, Syria

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Turkey "successfully" destroyed terrorists' hideouts during a new air operation in northern regions of Iraq and Syria, the nation's defense minister said on Sunday.

"Terrorists' shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were successfully destroyed. We followed them closely. The so-called headquarters of the terrorist organization were also hit and destroyed," Hulusi Akar said in his address to the operations center from the capital Ankara.

His remarks came after Turkey early Sunday carried out a new cross-border Operation Claw-Sword against the PKK/KCK/YPG terrorist group in northern Iraq and Syria. The Defense Ministry said the operation was carried out in line with right of self-defense arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"Only terrorists and hideouts belonging to them were targeted .

.. The claw of our Turkish Armed Forces was once again on the top of the terrorists," Akar said.Turkey will continue to call to account those who target the country's security, he vowed.

The operation follows last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six and left 81 injured. "Our aim is to ensure the security of our 85 million citizens and our borders, and to respond to any treacherous attack on our country," Akar stressed.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

