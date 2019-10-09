Turkey to begin Syria offensive 'shortly' despite mixed US signals

(@imziishan)

Akcakale, Turkey, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey said Tuesday it would "shortly" begin an offensive into northern Syria as President Donald Trump insisted the United States had not abandoned its Kurdish allies by pulling forces out of the area.

Istanbul sent more armoured vehicles to the border with Syria, an AFP correspondent said, with a large convoy of dozens of vehicles seen in the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province.

Meanwhile, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkish forces were attacking near the border.

"The Turkish military is shelling one of our points on #SereKaniye Border with Turkey," the SDF said in a tweet late Tuesday, referencing the key border town of Ras al-Ain.