UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Lock Down For New Year: Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Turkey to lock down for New Year: Erdogan

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced a four-day lockdown over the New Year holidays, aimed at averting a new spike in coronavirus infections.

Erdogan said nationwide weekend lockdowns and daily evening curfews rolled out this month have slowed the spread of the virus, which has officially killed 16,464 people in the nation of 83 million.

Turkey's daily Covid-19 deaths reached record highs this month before levelling off in the past few days .

Erdogan said the latest figures showed that Turkey's restrictions were working and announced a nationwide curfew from 9:00 pm on December 31 to 5:00 am on January 4.

He said the lockdown was needed "to consolidate our good results" in fighting the virus.

Tracking Turkey's infection numbers has been tricky because for five months officials only reported the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases.

Without explanation, officials switched back to reporting the total number of infections and added up all the previously unreported cases on December 10.

Turkey reported 29,617 new infections on Monday -- one of the fastest daily increases in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Holidays Tayyip Erdogan January December All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

24 minutes ago

UN Chief Will Travel to Berlin Wednesday to Addres ..

22 minutes ago

Sweden sees deadliest November since Spanish flu

22 minutes ago

Commissioner for best civic facilities on Chirstma ..

22 minutes ago

MQM-P workers like bulwark against anti-state elem ..

25 minutes ago

Lahorites reject negative politics of PDM: Mian Fa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.