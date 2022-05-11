UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Produce Drone In Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Turkiye will produce its drone at a facility soon to be established in Kazakhstan. Anka, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) exported to Kazakhstan, will be jointly produced by Turkish and Kazakh experts, according to a statement by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS).

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering on technology transfer, including maintenance and repair.

The latest development will make Kazakhstan the first production base of Anka outside of Turkiye.

"Thanks to this agreement, we will contribute to the strengthening of our commercial and friendship ties with the friendly and brotherly country of Kazakhstan," said TUSAS General Manager Temel Kotil.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a joint declaration in the capital Ankara elevating bilateral relations to the level of "enhanced strategic partnership."Turkiye and Kazakhstan are eyeing lion in bilateral trade volume, the Turkish president said.

