Turkey to reopen restaurants in easing of virus lockdown

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Turkey will allow restaurants and cafes to reopen on Monday and lift inter-city travel restrictions in a further loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

The country closed restaurants, bars, and other gathering places in mid-March after the COVID-19 outbreak which has claimed almost 4,500 lives. It also ordered inter-city travel ban in early April.

After a weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the inter-city travel ban would be lifted from June 1 but warned: "If we see anything negative, we could reintroduce the restrictions." Cafes, restaurants and libraries will open from June 1 as well as beaches and parks.

Open air concerts will also be allowed, he said.

Bars and clubs will however remain closed.

The confinement of the elderly aged over 65 and those under 18 will remain in place "for a while", Erdogan said.

Turkey has already started to ease some restrictions this month including the opening of shopping malls, barbers and hair salons.

On Monday, Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, one of the world's largest markets, will reopen its doors for the first time in two months.

Also, mass prayers will resume outside several mosques across the country on Friday after their suspension in March.