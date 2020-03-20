UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Step Up Virus Testing As Death Toll Rises

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Turkey to step up virus testing as death toll rises

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey hopes to step up coronavirus testing to up to 15,000 people per day, the health minister told the parliament Thursday, while the number of deaths reached four.

"Over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed until today," minister Fahrettin Koca said in an address to parliament.

"We believe the number of tests will increase even more. Our goal is to conduct at least 10-15,000 tests per day." Koca announced two more deaths from coronavirus, while the number of recorded cases has reached 359, with 168 new cases on Thursday alone.

The latest victim was a 85-year-old woman, he said.

And the other was named as Aytac Yalman, former land forces commander, who died at the age of 80 on March 16.

The minister said the test for Yalman originally came out negative.

Yalman was also known in connection with the Balyoz (Sledgehammer) coup plot trial in which army officers were accused of plotting to take over the government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president was prime minister when the trial began in 2010.

The case, during which Yalman had provided testimony, subsequently collapsed.

Koca warned the number of cases would rise as more tests were undertaken.

Turkish authorities have announced a series of measures to limit the spread of the virus by temporarily shutting schools and universities, as well as public spaces including cinemas.

The religious affairs authority, Diyanet, ordered the closure of around 90,000 mosques in Turkey on Friday, the day of particularly important prayers in the Muslim faith.

Mass prayers had already been suspended and the faithful were urged to pray at home.

Koca said the ministry has obtained the contact information for 372,000 people who have recently come from abroad.

"We are monitoring them through family doctors. We called 130,000 such individuals yesterday (Wednesday) alone to brief them," he said.

The minister said Turkey sent 500,000 coronavirus test kits to the United States after the country made an order.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Turkey Parliament Died United States Tayyip Erdogan March Women Muslim Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

9 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

11 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.