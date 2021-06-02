UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Take Precautions Against 'sea Snot'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Turkey to take precautions against 'sea snot'

ISTANBUL, 2 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :– Turkey is preparing to take steps for the protection of Marmara Sea as "sea snot" or marine mucilage has been spreading in the waters since February.

Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said that an action plan in this regard will be announced on June 6.

"Sea snot" is the overgrowth of from microscopic algae called phytoplankton.

The thick, mucus-like slimy layer contains a variety of microorganisms and is caused by increase in seawater temperature due to global warming, stillness at sea and pollution.

Discharge of domestic and industrial waste, maritime and fishing activities also affect the sea.

To prevent marine mucilage, waste must be discharged after refinement, the process of removing impurities.

About 25 million people live in seven cities on the coast of Marmara.

