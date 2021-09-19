UrduPoint.com

Turkey Turn To German Coach Kuntz

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

Istanbul, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz is set to take over the reins of the Turkish national team, the country's football federation announced on Sunday.

The 58-year-old, who played in the Germany side that won the 1996 European Championship, will sign on Monday at 1200 GMT at the Riva Hasan Dogan national team training centre.

"The board of directors of the Turkish Football Federation has reached an agreement with Mr Stefan Kuntz as the new coach of the national team," the federation said in a statement.

Kuntz takes over from Senol Gunes who was sacked last week after Turkey's 6-1 humiliation by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

The details of the deal with the new coach were not immediately revealed.

Kuntz has twice coached Germany to the European title at Under-21 level, most recently in June when they beat Portugal 1-0 in the final.

Turkey is not unknown to Kuntz, having played for Istanbul club Besiktas in the 1995/96 season.

