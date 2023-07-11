Open Menu

Turkey Unblocks Sweden NATO Bid, Setting Stage For Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Turkey agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's block on Sweden's membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday's meeting, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius.

"Completing Sweden's accession to NATO is an historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time. It makes us all stronger and safer," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was "very happy" and hailed "a good day for Sweden".

Sweden's bid must still be approved by the Turkish parliament, and Erdogan has agreed to push for its ratification.

Hungary is also yet to greenlight Stockholm's bid, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signalled he will follow Erdogan's lead.

US President Joe Biden, also in Vilnius for the summit, thanked Stoltenberg and said: "I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally."German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the "good news" on Twitter.

