Turkey Urges Citizens To Be Vaccinated To Curb COVID-19 Resurge

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkey urges citizens to be vaccinated to curb COVID-19 resurge

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish authorities Tuesday urged the citizens to get their shots done to curb the resurge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry, over 22 million people have not yet taken their first vaccine dose among the total population of 83 million.

"The increase in the number of cases makes it difficult to keep the pandemic under control," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account.

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Turkey's largest city Istanbul, noted that he received two vaccine doses and urged others to do the same when the daily coronavirus cases are on the rise again.

"All scientific data reveals the protectiveness of vaccination," he said on Twitter.

"Please, let's protect each other," added Imamoglu.

In Turkey's southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa, where the vaccination ratios are significantly low, local authorities planned to offer young people a reward for receiving shots.

Additionally, in the northern province of Trabzon, those who are vaccinated after July 15 will be entitled to a discount in August in the tourism facilities in the region, the NTV broadcaster said.

The Health Ministry's data revealed that so far, 64 percent of the population over age 18 have been vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose.

Turkey recorded 16,809 COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the ministry.

