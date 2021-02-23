UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Urges India To End Curbs In Kashmir; Resolve Dispute Through Peaceful Means

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Turkey urges India to end curbs in Kashmir; resolve dispute through peaceful means

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey on Monday raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council, with a call for resolving the decades-old dispute on the basis of UN resolutions and the "legitimate" expectations of Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right of self-determination.

"We reiterate our call to the Government of India to ease current restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the 47-member Council in Geneva.

"We wish for the resolution of the issue through peaceful means on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions and the legitimate expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Turkish foreign minister added.

The Council on Monday began its month-long, 46th session, which is being held almost entirely remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Washington, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, welcomed Cavusoglu's remarks about the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

"This has been the consistent policy of the Erdogan administration to sensitize the world opinion to help bring parties concerned together to resolve the Kashmir dispute for the sake of peace and security not only in Kashmir but in the region of South Asia," he said.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir were heartened to listen to Mr. Cavusoglu explaining before the world body the principle aspect of the Kashmir issue," Dr. Fai said.

He added that the time has come for the world powers to find a solution to the Kashmir dispute between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Turkey Washington Jammu Geneva Tayyip Erdogan Government Asia

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

26 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

41 minutes ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

55 minutes ago

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.