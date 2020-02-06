UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Urges Russia To Halt Regime Attacks In Syria

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Turkey urges Russia to halt regime attacks in Syria

Istanbul, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey urged Russia on Thursday to press for an end to the Syrian offensive in the last rebel bastion of Idlib after a deadly flare-up this week.

"We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in televised comments.

Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions in the northwestern province of Idlib.

A renewed offensive by Syrian forces has undermined existing peace agreements and led to deadly clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces in which more than 20 soldiers and personnel were killed on Monday.

Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia were closely coordinating after the clashes, adding that a delegation from Russia was due to visit Turkey for further talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin later on Thursday said Turkey expected to establish a road map for the future during the delegation's visit but did not offer more details.

"Our target on the ground in Idlib is not Russia," Cavusoglu said. "Who carried out the attack there? It is the regime." He said Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet "if needed".

"We should continue working together with Russia. If we are to solve problems there, we will solve them together," added Cavusoglu.

Turkey with Russia and Damascus ally Iran have held talks together as part of the Astana process which began in 2017 in the Kazakh capital, since re-named Nur-Sultan.

Kalin said there "could be" a meeting in March as part of the Astana process.

- 'Limit to our patience' - Erdogan on Wednesday urged Syria to withdraw its troops from Turkey's military observation posts in Idlib, warning that Turkey would take matters into its own hands if this was not done by the end of February.

Kalin told reporters in Ankara that there would be "serious consequences for every mistake made after this. We've told our Russian counterparts this." Under a 2018 deal with Moscow, Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib aimed at preventing a regime offensive.

The spokesman said "the posts would remain where they are," adding that "whatever additional measures are needed for our soldiers' security, we are taking them." The outposts at Morek and Surman are now encircled by regime forces, and Turkish troops at another post in Saraqeb shelled Syrian forces on Wednesday to prevent it also being surrounded, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkey has yet to comment on clashes at Saraqeb, but Cavusoglu said it would not allow "aggression" by Assad's forces.

"Of course there is a limit to our patience. After we had eight martyrs, we retaliated... If the regime keeps on its aggression, we will not stop there," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Martyrs Shaheed Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Visit Road Baku Astana Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February March 2017 2018 Post From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

23 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

23 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

38 minutes ago

Moldova Poised to Resume Dialogue With Russia, Pur ..

32 minutes ago

Canadian Police Begin Raid Against Indigenous Prot ..

32 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested fake peer

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.