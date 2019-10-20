Turkey urges US to use 'leverage' to get Kurdish force pullout: AFP interview

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey on Saturday urged the United States to use its "leverage" over Syrian Kurdish forces to ensure an orderly pullout under an agreement reached with Washington, a presidential spokesman told AFP.

Ankara had no intention of "occupying" any part of the neighbouring country, he insisted.

Turkey and the United States reached an agreement that gives Kurdish forces five days for a complete withdrawal from a safe zone along the border -- a deadline which expires Tuesday night.

But Ankara and the Kurdish forces accused each other Saturday of breaching the truce, which was intended to halt the Turkish offensive on condition that the militants retreated.

"We are committed to this agreement," Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told AFP in an interview in Istanbul.

"Within five days they are supposed to leave and we have told our American colleagues to use their leverage, their connections to make sure that they leave without any incidents." Turkey was sticking to its end of the deal, said Kalin.

"Since we reached this agreement with the American delegation, we have been committed to this deal," he added.

"Our president has ordered our troops to maintain their positions and not engage anybody."