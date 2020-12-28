ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Any attack by the forces of Libya's Khalifa Haftar on Turkish troops in the North African country would be retaliated, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A war criminal, murderer Haftar and his supporters must know that they will be seen as a legitimate target in case of an attack on Turkish troops" by his forces, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said while addressing Turkish soldiers in Libya, according to a video tweeted by its defense ministry on Monday.

The minister cited that a few days ago Haftar made calls targeting Turkish forces in Libya.

In 2019, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two memorandums of understanding on military cooperation and maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Nearly 3,000 Libyans received training within the scope of the agreement, Akar also said.Since the uprising which killed former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has been divided between the powers of GNA and the eastern-based Libyan National Army.