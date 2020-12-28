UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Vows To Retaliate Against Attack By Libya's Haftar Forces

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Turkey vows to retaliate against attack by Libya's Haftar forces

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Any attack by the forces of Libya's Khalifa Haftar on Turkish troops in the North African country would be retaliated, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A war criminal, murderer Haftar and his supporters must know that they will be seen as a legitimate target in case of an attack on Turkish troops" by his forces, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said while addressing Turkish soldiers in Libya, according to a video tweeted by its defense ministry on Monday.

The minister cited that a few days ago Haftar made calls targeting Turkish forces in Libya.

In 2019, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two memorandums of understanding on military cooperation and maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Nearly 3,000 Libyans received training within the scope of the agreement, Akar also said.Since the uprising which killed former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has been divided between the powers of GNA and the eastern-based Libyan National Army.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ankara Libya Criminals 2019 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

56 seconds ago

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

4 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

4 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad extends ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh University to grant admissions in Bachelors ..

7 minutes ago

Romanian President to Visit Moldova on Tuesday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.