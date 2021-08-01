UrduPoint.com

Turkey Wildfires Force More Residents To Flee Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Turkey wildfires force more residents to flee homes

Ankara, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Wildfires in southern Turkey forced more people to flee their homes on Sunday as pressure on the government grew over its response to the deadly forest fires.

Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data show, with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.

Since the fires broke out Wednesday, six people have died and more than 330 have received medical treatment.

A neighbourhood in the tourist city of Bodrum was evacuated, CNN Turk broadcaster reported, as flames were fanned by strong winds from Milas district nearby.

Unable to leave by road, 540 residents were taken to hotels by boats, the channel said.

There were more evacuations in the village of Sirtkoy in Antalya province, NTV broadcaster reported, with images of grey smoke clouds enveloping homes.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said 107 of 112 forest fires were now under control, but blazes continued in the holiday regions of Antalya and Mugla.

Temperatures are set to remain high in the region after record levels last month.

The general directorate of meteorology registered a temperature of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.3 Fahrenheit) on July 20 in the southeastern town of Cizre.

The mercury is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Antalya Monday.

Turkey's defence ministry released satellite images showing the extent of the damage with forest areas turned black and smoke still visible.

Related Topics

Turkey Road Died Mugla Antalya July Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

12 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

42 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

42 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

42 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.